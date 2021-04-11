Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.92. 659,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,360. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,446.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.