Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report sales of $46.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $48.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE VCRA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

