Zacks: Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.28.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

