Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 2,024,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

