Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $649.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $668.60 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $680.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

