Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.