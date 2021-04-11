Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRX stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 280,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,185. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

