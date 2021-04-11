Zacks: Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $14.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $3,717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,040,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

