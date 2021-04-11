Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.