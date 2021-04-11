Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.38 million and the highest is $40.57 million. IMAX posted sales of $34.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $237.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.84 million to $252.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.80 million, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $396.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

