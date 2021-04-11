Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ IART opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

