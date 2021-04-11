Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 213.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2,901.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 147.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

