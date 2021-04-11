Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is $0.13. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($3.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 2,879,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,485. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

