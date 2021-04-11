Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $169.42 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

