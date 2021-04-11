Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN remained flat at $$80.00 during trading on Friday. 305,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,357. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

