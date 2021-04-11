Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 338,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. 14,254,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,149,133. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

