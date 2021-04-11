Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $90.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.53 million to $92.24 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $380.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

