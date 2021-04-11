Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post sales of $492.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $511.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $434.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. Splunk has a 52 week low of $122.82 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

