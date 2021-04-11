Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Tenneco reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 312.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 832,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock worth $138,953,044. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 132.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

