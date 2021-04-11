Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

