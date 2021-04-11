Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,459. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

