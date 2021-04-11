Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:BMO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

