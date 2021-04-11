Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post sales of $154.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.59 million and the highest is $160.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $599.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $637.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.