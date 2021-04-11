Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

