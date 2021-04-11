Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 119,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

