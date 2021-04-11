Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

JCOM opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

