Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.70 Million

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $187.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.40 million. James River Group reported sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $787.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $812.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $875.45 million, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $903.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

