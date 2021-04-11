Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

SLGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 44,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

