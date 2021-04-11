Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 4,114,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,524. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

