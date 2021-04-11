Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

