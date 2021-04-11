Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.80. TFI International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $76.01 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

