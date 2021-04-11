Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990,000.00

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce sales of $990,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $2.78 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $245.92 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

