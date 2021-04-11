Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $442.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 882,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 514,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $613,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

