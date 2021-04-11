Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

TPTX opened at $78.95 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.