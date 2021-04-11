Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post sales of $227.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Yelp reported sales of $249.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $997.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yelp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

