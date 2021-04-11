Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,672. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

