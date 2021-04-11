Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.74. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $592.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.00. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $178.70 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

