Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $142.56 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $15,347,376 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $113,092,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

