Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

