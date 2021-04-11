Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. CarMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $136.54.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

