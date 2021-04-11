Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

