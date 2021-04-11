Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.32) and the highest is ($0.07). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

