Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $69,988,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

