Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.61). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

EXTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 434,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,689. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.