Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franco-Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 545,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

