Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $150.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $607.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.35 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.