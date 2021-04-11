Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,416,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,872. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 1,895.5% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

