Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.41. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

FLOW stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,017. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

