Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

WM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. 1,599,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,465. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

