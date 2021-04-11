Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Zano has a total market cap of $18.15 million and $98,072.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,445.49 or 0.99989586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.29 or 0.00478195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00324695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00750184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00101681 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,620,919 coins and its circulating supply is 10,591,419 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.